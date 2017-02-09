Basis for Putin-Trump Meeting to Be Laid After Format, Dates Are Clear - Kremlin

"I have nothing to report so far, until there are specifics. The preparations will be carried out after we decide on the format and the dates," Peskov told reporters.

Kremlin spokesman added that it is unclear yet in which areas other than the fight against terrorism Russia and the United States have mutual prospects, all the modalities will be worked on.

"It is unclear yet what to prepare for. Of course, each side has certain understanding, a certain approach to which areas we should effectively interact in. There is a common understanding that the priority, of course, can and must be the fight against terrorism and the Islamic State [Daesh], and all the other modalities will be worked on after the format is clear," Peskov told reporters.

Trump's pledges to enhance relations with Moscow triggered numerous media reports about him having close ties with Putin, maintaining frequent informal contacts with Russian officials. Trump has repeatedly denied reports on Russia trying to use leverage on him, stressing that he has no business and anything that could tie him with Russia.