13:10 GMT +309 February 2017
    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus

    Syrian Political Opposition Representatives Abroad Not Invited to Astana Talks

    The representatives of Syrian political opposition abroad have not received an invitation to the new round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana scheduled for mid-February, since it is the meeting of experts on ceasefire, a member of moderate Syrian opposition group Revolutionary Movement told Sputnik on Thursday.

    CAIRO (Sputnik) — The success of the Astana talks will positively affect the upcoming negotiations in Geneva, he said. Military and humanitarian issues have been a stumbling block during the previous Geneva sessions, so any progress in Astana will be beneficial, Firas Khalidi said.

    "The meeting is military-related. As the Cairo platform is a political opposition union, we are not invited to Astana. The guarantor countries of the negotiation process and parties to the Syrian military conflict will be the participants," Khalidi said.

    (From L) George Sabra and Asaad Al-Zoubi, of the delegation of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Mohamed Alloush of the Jaysh al Islam and Bassma Kodmani of the delegation of the HNC take part in a round of negotiations between representatives of the Internal Damascus Platform and United Nations on March 23, 2016
    Syrian Opposition Fragmented, Unlikely to Form Single Delegation - Damascus Platform
    The Syrian opposition in Cairo sent Moscow and Riyadh an initiative to hold a coordination meeting on uniting positions and partaking in the Geneva talks as one front. However, the initiative has not been approved yet, Khalidi said.

    Spokesman of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee Naasan Agha said he was not invited to Kazakhstan talks either, because the talks are devoted to the ceasefire issue.

    According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the next session of the Joint Task Force (JTF) on monitoring the ceasefire in Syria is scheduled for February 15-16. The first JTF session took place on February 6 in Astana with the participation of representatives of Russia, Turkey, Jordan, the United Nations and Iran.

