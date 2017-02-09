Tillerson, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Hold ‘Constructive’ Talks on Migration

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst US, Mexican Defense Chiefs Discuss Importance of Security Relations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray held productive discussions related to collaborating on migration and security issues, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a press release.

“They had a constructive conversation on a range of US-Mexico collaboration including law enforcement, migration, and security,” Toner stated on Wednesday.

The two foreign ministers, Toner added, look forward to working together on the “essential relationship between our two countries," and both agreed to meet in Mexico City.

Earlier on Wednesday, Videgaray claimed that Tillerson agreed to meet for talks in Mexico City within “coming weeks,” Spanish newswire EFE reported.

Videgaray also said, according to the report, that US President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto have not rescheduled a meeting. Nieto canceled a planned meeting with Trump in Washington, DC in January following a dispute over who should pay for the wall on the US southern border.