Putin Expected to Take Part in Silk Road Summit in Beijing in May

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely participate in the Silk Road summit that is due to take place in Beijing in the middle of May, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said.

"Already in May, on May 14-15, an international high-level forum will take place in Beijing under the slogan ‘One Belt, One Road.’ And we expect that our president will come to that forum," Denisov said at a Thursday press conference.

In 2013, the Chinese president proposed the construction of a new Silk Road, comprising the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB) and Maritime Silk Road, to facilitate the direct flow of goods from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea. The project is intended to connect China with Europe and strengthen economic ties between Asia, Europe and the Gulf states.