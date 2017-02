WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump on Thursday is scheduled to speak by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi along with the leaders of Afghanistan, Qatar and Kuwait, the White House said in a press release.

“The President will then speak with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi of Iraq by phone,” the release stated.

Trump will also have phone calls with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Qatar President Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Kuwaiti President Amir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabir al-Sabah, the release noted.

On January 27, Trump included Iraq on an executive order banning immigrants from entering the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.