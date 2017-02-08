Register
23:19 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Empty Classroom

    California Assemblyman Wants Schools to Teach ‘Russian Hacking’ of US Election

    © Flickr/ Karen Apricot
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 142 0 0

    A California assemblyman, introducing legislation to mandate that public schools teach students that Russia hacked the 2016 election, was humiliated by Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his stance.

    Marc Levine, a Democrat, is calling the bizarre legislation the “Pravda Act of 2017.”

    Appearing on Carlson’s show on Monday, Levine demanded that students “need to understand Russian interference in the 2016 election and its impacts on foreign policy.” The assemblyman compared the unproven claims to the War of 1812, the Monroe Doctrine, and the Marshall Plan, arguing that these events help children in America to “understand where American leadership has come from.”

    His argument was swiftly taken apart by Carlson, however, who pointed out that Levine is seeking to insert propaganda into history books.

    “The War of 1812 was 200 years ago, the Marshall Plan was 70 years ago, we have an advantage. We sort of get it now. We have perspective,” Carlson countered. “We have no perspective on what happened (in 2016), and basically what you’re suggesting is adding propaganda from a politician into textbooks, and why should I be in favor of that?”

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Tempe, Arizona, on November 2, 2016 and US Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump in Warren, Michigan on October 31, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY JEWEL SAMAD
    Ex-US Intel Operatives Demand Smoking Gun Evidence of ‘Russian Hacking’ – If It Exists
    Levine shot back that the “winners” typically write the history books, and that he wants to make sure “the truth” is not “papered over by the president.”

    “No, what you’re doing is trying to get losers to write the history books,” Carlson responded. “I just want the historians to write the history books.”

    There is no conclusive publicly-available evidence to validate the claims that Russia, or third-party agents acting under orders from the Kremlin, hacked the US election.

    Following a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the issue, Republican Senator Ted Cruz dismissed the claims of Russian interference, telling a scrum of reporters that the Democratic Party is trying to delegitimize election results by blaming Russia for their heavy losses. He stated that there is no evidence that Russian interference impacted the election.

    A girl waits in line as voters line up with their ballots at a polling station on election day in Harlem, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Bria Webb
    Despite Media Push, 71% of Americans Don’t Believe Russia Hacked the DNC

    Two separate bills have also been introduced by Democratic lawmakers in California to fight “fake news,” in a move indicating that the legislators do not trust constituents to be able to discern truth on their own.

    The first, introduced by Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, would require schools to teach students how to differentiate between “real” and “fake” news.

    "Recently, we have seen the corrupting effects of a deliberate propaganda campaign driven by fake news," Gomez said in a statement. "When fake news is repeated, it becomes difficult for the public to discern what's real. These attempts to mislead readers pose a direct threat to our democracy."

    The second, introduced by California Senator Bill Dodd would require the board of education to develop a framework for a "media literacy" curriculum.

    “The rise of fake and misleading news is deeply concerning. Even more concerning is the lack of education provided to ensure people can distinguish what is fact and what’s not,” Dodd said in a statement.

    Related:

    Russia 'Hacked' Election for Trump, But No Need to Count the Ballots?!
    Not Proven Russia, Any State Actor Hacked DNC – Trump
    Hacked Emails Reveal NATO Pushed Obama Administration to be Tough on Russia
    Obama Administration's Hacking Claims Groundless - Russian Security Council Head
    US Intelligence Report on 'Russian Hacking' Lacks Evidence and Credibility
    Tags:
    Propaganda, Hacking, Democratic Party, Marc Levine, Tucker Carlson, Russia, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok