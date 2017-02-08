Canadians Dislike Trump's Personality, but Respect His Economic Policy - Poll

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik US Will Never Be Safe Without Executive Order on Immigrats - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey carried out by Mainstreet Research for the National Post newspaper among 1,500 Canadians during January 18-20, Trudeau is seen overwhelmingly as more honest, intelligent, compassionate, rational and inspirational.

However, Trump's policies in economy and security enjoy a confident lead of over 10 percent, with 53 to 43 and 51 to 39 percent respectively.

“For now, we could say Trump’s weaknesses are accentuating Trudeau’s strengths, but the tables could turn and it’s possible success for Trump in economic policy could create a negative contrast for Trudeau in Canada,” Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research said commenting on the results.

Following Trump’s inauguration, the United States presidential administration has adopted America First Trade Policy, which focuses on bringing jobs and investments to the country. On January 23, the US president signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade treaty, and promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

