Independent Scotland Not to Remain in EU - UK Prime Minister May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Scottish Parliament voted against invoking Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty, initiating the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. The vote was non-binding as the UK Supreme Court ordered last month that the country’s ministers did not need the permission of Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales before triggering Article 50.

"We are ensuring that we are working closely with the Scottish government and indeed with the other devolved administrations as we take this matter forward… The Supreme Court was very clear that the Scottish parliament does not have a veto on a triggering of Article 50… An independent Scotland would not be in the European Union," May said speaking in the parliament.

​In January, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon threatened May with a snap independence referendum over the prime minister's hard Brexit strategy.