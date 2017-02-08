Register
16:37 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016.

    Independent Scotland Not to Remain in EU - UK Prime Minister May

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (88)
    18320

    Scotland has no veto over triggering of Article 50, its voting rejecting the Brexit bill is futile, and it would not remain in the European Union as an independent state either, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Scottish Parliament voted against invoking Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty, initiating the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. The vote was non-binding as the UK Supreme Court ordered last month that the country’s ministers did not need the permission of Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales before triggering Article 50.

    "We are ensuring that we are working closely with the Scottish government and indeed with the other devolved administrations as we take this matter forward… The Supreme Court was very clear that the Scottish parliament does not have a veto on a triggering of Article 50… An independent Scotland would not be in the European Union," May said speaking in the parliament.

    ​In January, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon threatened May with a snap independence referendum over the prime minister's hard Brexit strategy.

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (88)
    Tags:
    European Union, Theresa May, Scotland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      Sturgeon just doesn't seem to realize she's beaten. The SNP are a joke. Their hideous plans to crush Scots with millions of third world migrants will collapse when President Le Pen tips the EU into oblivion.
      The SNP separatist rabble can always be dealt with later. Let them weep over an EU left with every bone in its puny body broken. We'll create the social conditions in Scotland to ensure this europhile monstrosity never again rears its stinking multikult wooly head.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok