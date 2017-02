© AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Antonov Top Candidate to Become Ambassador to US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Serbian Blic newspaper said, citing sources, that Nikolic considered the ambassadorial position in case the Serbian Progressive Party did not nominate him as the head of state candidate for the second term.

"This is fiction by which they are trying to belittle me and make me look like a person just seeking to make a fortune," Nikolic said.

Nikolic became Serbia's president in 2012. The date of next presidential election in the country has not been set yet, though, according to preliminary information, it could take place on April 9.