EU-US Ties 'Unlikely to Become Easier' in Near Future Due to Trump Team's Stance

Donald Trump’s reported pick for US Ambassador to the European Union is Ted Malloch, who supports Brexit, has repeatedly put the stable future of the European Union into question and predicted the collapse of the euro in coming years.
"I think relations between the European Union and the United States will not become any easier in the near future, but I will stress that we are not gloating about it," Chizhov said in an interview.
"And it was coming not only from Mr. Trump personally, but also from the newly-appointed Secretary of State and some other members of the new administration, including, according to media reports, from the potential candidate for the post of US Permanent Representative to the European Union. In this regard, leaders of major groups of the European Parliament even found it necessary to write letters to top EU officials with proposal to block his nomination," he added.
Moreover, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump several times exchanged criticism over opposing views on migration. Merkel slammed Trump's order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. Meanwhile, Trump criticized her migration policy and his praise for UK’s "smart" decision to "get out" of the European Union.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I believe his comment is somewhat premature as the political backlash in Europe is gaining massive momentum and is it 3 major elections this year that will likely see a quantum shift in at least two of those nations away from 'Imperialist Globalization'. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The German election in 2017 will get rid of Merkel. If that fails, Germany will have to be liberated. Again. One single cruise missile with the coordinates of the Bundestag should suffice. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik needs to stop disrespecting Trump. I know they see him as illegitimate, but he isn't. This is another photo like the one with May that presents women as seeing Trump as some kind of goof or madman. Sputnik doesn't have to respect the man, but any journalist is expected to respect the office and the supporters of the POTUS. Trump didn't elect himself against great odds. Every time Sputnik mocks him, it is mocking me and others who support him.
Although his guarded comment on that being highly complex still holds water Europe will see a massive shift towards moving away from confrontational policies with Russia and the cessation of sanctions to herald the start of a new union with Russia at the guiding helm.
And the start of Europe's introduction to the Silk Road and subsequent organisations if it rewrites the rules in its NATO membership.
Any NATO contract for Europe should only ever be defensive for its European members such imperialist engagements in Libya Syria and so on must cease categorically for Europe to grow and be respected again by a multi polar new world order.
