Russian Diplomat Reveals How Trump's Immigration Order Will Backfire on EU

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — He said that Trump's order will reinforce Eurosceptic and anti-migrant sentiments in the region.

Trump’s executive order, titled 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,’ bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. Besides, all refugees are prohibited from entry for 120 days and Syrian asylum-seekers are barred indefinitely.

A number of right-wing and Eurosceptic parties have already voiced support for the move.

"This order will have no direct impact here, as those who flee from Africa and the Middle East to Europe do not plan to head onwards to the United States. But of course, the order will have an indirect impact, as it is bound to reinforce those sentiments in the European Union that resonate with the views of President Trump," Chizhov said in an interview.

The situation with migration in the European Union is not becoming any easier, on the contrary, it is getting more complicated day by day, he added.

The declaration on migration, adopted by the 28 EU leaders in Malta last week, reflects a tougher approach of the EU elites to migration issue than previously, the ambassador said.

"The declaration, carefully choosing words, expresses desire to curb the influx of migrants. Migration situation in the European Union is not becoming any easier. I would even say that it is becoming increasingly complex day by day."