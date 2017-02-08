Register
    European Union leaders leaves after a family photo during at the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016

    Number of 'Diehard' Politicians in EU Backing Anti-Russian Sanctions Decreases

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    The EU leadership is becoming increasingly aware that the sanctions policy against Russia is futile, Russia's Ambassador to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – According to the official, there are fewer and fewer "diehard" politicians who speak of tightening the sanctions.

    "There is a gradual rise of awareness of the futility of the current EU policy of maintaining tensions with Russia, and of the deadlock that the sanctions policy has led to. The tipping point is close. It won’t be long now before a critical mass is there," Chizhov said in an interview.

    Flags of Russia, the EU on the promenade of Nice. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    EU 'Under US Foot' Regarding Issue of Anti-Russia Sanctions – Slovak PM
    "How to overcome the current deadlock with sanctions – whether by gradually rolling them back or lifting them at once, is a choice the European Union needs to make on its own," Chizhov added.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    Chizhov told Sputnik he saw improvement in the EU leadership's understanding of the real situation in Ukraine's Donbass region given the recent surge of military activities.

    "Judging by the reaction both in the European Union and in the United States to the latest surge of military activities in the Donbass region, I can say that some sobering and understanding of the real situation is gradually coming."

    The European Union’s work with Kiev to make the Ukrainian authorities implement Minsk agreements has proven insignificant so far, Chizhov added.

    "I have been asking EU officials what else Kiev should do to sabotage these agreements for them to start thinking about sanctioning Kiev. I did not get any answer. Their answer to any mentioning of the role of the Ukrainian authorities in this matter is the same: ‘We are working with Kiev.’ This, I must admit, is not far from the truth, but the effect of this work is hardly significant."

