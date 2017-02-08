Russian-US Lawmakers Talks to Be Held After Putin-Trump 'Serious Conversation'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The senior lawmaker clarified that both possibilities "will be preceded by a serious conversation and meeting between the leaders of our countries."
"Meetings are possible between the Russian and US lawmakers in international platforms [in 2017]. However, I do not rule out bilateral meetings," Umakhanov said Wednesday.
The two leaders held their first official phone conversation on January 28, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Arab-Israeli conflict, anti-terror efforts, the sphere of strategic stability and non-proliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation on the Korean peninsula as well as the situation in eastern Ukraine.
