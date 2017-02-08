Russian-US Lawmakers Talks to Be Held After Putin-Trump 'Serious Conversation'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The senior lawmaker clarified that both possibilities "will be preceded by a serious conversation and meeting between the leaders of our countries."

"Meetings are possible between the Russian and US lawmakers in international platforms [in 2017]. However, I do not rule out bilateral meetings," Umakhanov said Wednesday.

Commenting on the timing of a possible meeting between Putin and the new US president, the Kremlin spokesman said earlier that it may take place before the G-20 summit this summer.

The two leaders held their first official phone conversation on January 28, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Arab-Israeli conflict, anti-terror efforts, the sphere of strategic stability and non-proliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation on the Korean peninsula as well as the situation in eastern Ukraine.