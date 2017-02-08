Amnesty International Report on Mass Executions Deceitful

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, International issued a report accusing the Syrian authorities of killing 13,000 people at the Saydnaya prison.

"Justice Ministry rejects and strongly condemns the statements [on executions], which are based on personal testimony, pursuing political interests," the press release read.

The ministry called the allegations made in the report illogical.

"According to media reports, representatives of the law [judges and lawyers] have been executed which is very illogical and stupid as the representatives of law have very high ranking status and are well-known… The Justice Ministry has no information about any of them being imprisoned in the Saydnaya prison," the ministry concluded.

Amnesty International has been repeatedly criticized by some countries, including Russia, the United States and China, for spreading misleading information and acting as an instrument of propaganda and information wars.