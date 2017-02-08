Preparations for Russia-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council Set for Feb. 14

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksei Meshkov and his Turkish counterpart Umit Yardim are expected to lead the preparations, embassy spokesman Orhan Gazigil said.

"Russian and Turkish deputy foreign ministers will hold consultations in Moscow on February 14 to prepare the High-Level Cooperation Council," Gazigil said.

The council will be chaired by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said.