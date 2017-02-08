Premature to Assess Anticipated US Nuclear Doctrine Revision - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said on Tuesday that Washington could revise its nuclear doctrine as early as in spring 2017.
"First we need to understand what these intentions are, how it [the doctrine] will be changed. Then can any conclusions be made," Peskov told reporters.
Commenting on the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia was not engaged in nuclear disarmament talks with Washington and proposed waiting until Trump's inauguration on January 20.
