Premature to Assess Anticipated US Nuclear Doctrine Revision - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said on Tuesday that Washington could revise its nuclear doctrine as early as in spring 2017.

"First we need to understand what these intentions are, how it [the doctrine] will be changed. Then can any conclusions be made," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump hinted in an interview at the possibility of lifting anti-Russian sanctions imposed over the Ukrainian crisis in return for nuclear arms reduction agreement with Moscow.

Commenting on the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia was not engaged in nuclear disarmament talks with Washington and proposed waiting until Trump's inauguration on January 20.