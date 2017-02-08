Growing Number of Moldovans Disappointed With EU Integration - Dodon

© AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda Moldova-EU Agreements Failed to Meet Majority of Expectations - President

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — He stressed that many Moldovans were "disappointed with the geopolitical vector of the European integration," adding that he might support withdrawal from the agreement in case the population voted for this at the referendum.

"I told the same to our European friends and partners: over the past two years of the EU Association Agreement implementation the situation in Moldova has worsened by almost all economic indicators. Such conclusions could be made on the basis of the international structures' data and the Corruption Perceptions Index, according to which we lost 20 positions," Dodon said.

"The position I announced in Brussels is the same as was announced in Moscow, which is that if after the next parliamentary elections the parliamentary majority or the people at the referendum vote for the cancellation of this agreement, I, as the country's president, will support the move," Dodon said.

While speaking about the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Dodon said that the framework agreement between Moldova and the EAEU was expected to be signed in Chisinau in April.

"Most likely, in early April a large international conference will take place in Chisinau, where the leadership of the Eurasian Economic Commission will also be present. We are going to sign this agreement as part of this conference," Dodon said.

He added that the agreement did not contradict other international agreements Moldova had.