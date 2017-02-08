Iran Committed to Implementing Nuclear Deal - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran, five permanent UN Security Council members, Germany and the European Union signed the JCPOA in July 2015 to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Under the agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.

Last week, Iran conducted a test ballistic missile launches purportedly in line with its defense programs. Claiming that the tests were a violation of the UN resolution, Washington imposed sanctions against 25 individuals and entities which provide support to Tehran's ballistic missile program and to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force on Friday.

"Iran, as we all are, is committed to its obligations under the JCPOA," Araghchi said at the start of talks with his Russian counterpart, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Araghchi said Tehran looks forward to "exchange views and discuss the challenges the agreement faces today."

"In the past, our dialogue was very fruitful and we hope for its similar character in the future," the Iranian diplomat said.

Ryabkov expressed hope that his meeting with Araghchi would be productive in implementing the nuclear agreement, which he called a "stabilizing element in international relations."

