Russia to Avoid Initiating INF Treaty Talks Until US Approach Takes Shape

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 1987 INF Treaty prohibits the development, deployment or testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles. The treaty was implemented by 1991 with inspections carrying on until 2001.

In May, the United States activated its Aegis ashore ballistic missile defense system (BMDS) in Romania equipped with the Mk-41 launcher, prompting Russian concerns over US breaches of the intermediate missile treaty. Moscow considers the Mk-41 to be capable of launching Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles.

"The new US administration should decide on its own what position it will take in this regard," head of the ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Ulyanov said Wednesday.

Ulyanov noted that Moscow was waiting for Washington to provide "an adequate response and explanations to Russian claims to the US."

"The previous administration has not given convincing explanations," he stressed.

On November 15-16, the 30th session of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty Special Verification Commission took place. Delegations from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, the United States and Kazakhstan discussed issues related to implementing the treaty.