Steps to Limit Iran's Missile Program Via UNSC Wrong - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia Concerned Iran Could Withdraw From 2015 Nuclear Agreement - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mikhail Uliyanov, head of the ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, said Wednesday the steps "would, at a minimum, be incorrect and come into conflict with the JCPOA agreements."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and six major countries including Russia in July 2015, was followed shortly by a UN Security Council resolution calling on Tehran to refrain from ballistic missile tests.

Uliyanov explained that an annex to Resolution 2231 calls on Iran "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology."

"On the other hand, they do not prohibit these launches. This is a compromise. Breaking a compromise is unproductive, it is fraught, it is unfair," the diplomat stressed. "There are no restrictions on the development of missile technology in relation to Iran."

Uliyanov compared Iran's position to its neighbors, noting that "some of them are actively developing missile programs."