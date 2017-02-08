Register
    A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea (File)

    Chinese Foreign Minister Recommends US to Refresh Memory About WWII Outcomes

    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has recommended Washington on Wednesday to refresh memory about the World War II history after US statements about China-Japan disputed islands.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed US commitment to ensure protection of Japan, including the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, stressing that the islands were "administered by Japan and fall under Article 5 of the US-Japan Security Treaty."

    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Handout
    Russia Warns Other States Against Interfering in South China Sea Dispute - Envoy

    "I just want to propose our American friends to refresh the history of the World War II," Wang said, answering to the question about possibility of military conflict between China and the United States in the South China Sea, according to the media release published at ministry's website.

    One of the small islands in the East China Sea known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese is seen from a Chinese marine surveillance plane
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua
    Japan Condemns Chinese Ships' Presence in Waters of Disputed Senkaku Islands
    Wang stressed that the 1943 Cairo Declaration and 1945 Potsdam Declaration clearly stated that after the World War II Japan was obliged to return to China the captured lands, including the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. He added that in 1946 China with the assistance of the US side managed to return the sovereignty over those islands, though some countries illegally occupied part of the territory, which resulted in tension in the South China Sea region.

    According to Wang, the dispute should be settled directly by the involved parties through consultation and dialogue, with countries outside the region actively supporting the peace efforts.

    China and several countries in the region, namely Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, have disputes on maritime borders and responsibility areas in the South China and East China seas. In January 2013, the Philippines formally initiated arbitration proceedings against China's claim on the Spratly Islands, with the the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling out in 2016 that the islands were not an exclusive economic zone for China.

    Japan and China have had a territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, called in Chinese the Diaoyu Islands, since the 1970s. Japan controls the territory, while China claims it. After World War II, the United States held the control of the territory and then transferred it to Japan in 1972 along with the Okinawa Island.

    In 2012, after Japan announced the nationalization of the islands, anti-Japanese demonstrations were held across China and the country’s leaders said they would defend the territorial integrity of the islands.

