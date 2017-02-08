US, Mexican Defense Chiefs Discuss Importance of Security Relations

© AFP 2016/ HECTOR GUERRERO Mexico Rules Out Foreign Troops Presence to Fight Drug Trafficking

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Mexican Secretary of National Defense General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda in a phone call on Tuesday discussed the importance of the bilateral security relationship between their two countries, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Secretary Mattis spoke with his Mexican counterparts, Secretary of National Defense General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda and Secretary of the Navy Admiral Vidal Soberón Sanz,” the release stated on Tuesday. “Their introductory conversation focused on the importance of the US-Mexico defense relationship.”

Mattis noted the bilateral commitment to strengthen the defense relationship and to improving cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the release added.

“Secretary Mattis lauded Mexico's growing leadership in the region and commended Mexico’s willingness to host the Central American Security Conference in July [and] assume the presidency of the Inter American Defense Board in 2017,” the release said.

The participants stated their commitment to the North American Defense Ministerial process, and working with Canada to address mutual defense challenges to North America, the readout concluded