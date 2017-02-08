Rajoy Wants to Develop Partnership With New US Government

MADRID (Sputnik) — "A cordial conversation with [President Trump] to continue strengthening the relationship beneficial to our people. We are allied countries," Rajoy wrote on his Twitter on Wednesday.

The statement of the Spanish government also said that Rajoy expressed willingness to develop the relationship with the new US administration and noted that Spain, with its stable government and growing economy, was a good partner for a dialogue with the United States.

The statement said that the conversation lasted about 15 minutes and the two leaders exchanged opinions on the state of the bilateral relations and the issues related to economy and security.

According to the statement, Rajoy said that the European Union had lately focused its efforts on the European integration, despite the recent decision of the United Kingdom to leave the bloc, and the Spanish government would also concentrate on this goal.

Both Rajoy and Trump said they would participate in NATO summit in Brussels in May and discussed the matters related to defense.

Trump and Rajoy previously spoke on December 12, 2016, when the Spanish prime minister congratulated the president-elect on the victory in the elections.