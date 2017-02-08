Register
08 February 2017
    Spain's interim Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gives a press conference at the Spanish parliament in Madrid

    Rajoy Wants to Develop Partnership With New US Government

    © AFP 2016/ GERARD JULIEN
    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation that he would like to develop the relationship with the new US administration, but also stressed his government's focus on EU integration.

    MADRID (Sputnik) — "A cordial conversation with [President Trump] to continue strengthening the relationship beneficial to our people. We are allied countries," Rajoy wrote on his Twitter on Wednesday.

    The statement of the Spanish government also said that Rajoy expressed willingness to develop the relationship with the new US administration and noted that Spain, with its stable government and growing economy, was a good partner for a dialogue with the United States.

    Spain's interim Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gives a press conference at the Spanish parliament in Madrid
    © AFP 2016/ GERARD JULIEN
    Suspect Says Rajoy Knew of Valencia's Corruption Schemes
    The statement said that the conversation lasted about 15 minutes and the two leaders exchanged opinions on the state of the bilateral relations and the issues related to economy and security.

    According to the statement, Rajoy said that the European Union had lately focused its efforts on the European integration, despite the recent decision of the United Kingdom to leave the bloc, and the Spanish government would also concentrate on this goal.

    Both Rajoy and Trump said they would participate in NATO summit in Brussels in May and discussed the matters related to defense.

    Trump and Rajoy previously spoke on December 12, 2016, when the Spanish prime minister congratulated the president-elect on the victory in the elections.

