Trump, Erdogan Hold 45-Minute Long Phone Conversation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump finished a 45-minute telephone talk with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reported.

The conversation between the two leaders is considered positive, Daily Sabah newspaper reported, citing Turkish sources.

There have been no additional details about the talk yet.

The White House said in a press release that Donald Trump reiterated his support for Turkey and NATO in a call with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“President Trump reiterated US support to Turkey as a strategic partner and NATO ally, and welcomed Turkey’s contributions to the counter-ISIS campaign,” the release stated on Tuesday.