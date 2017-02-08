Moscow Not Expecting Relations With Washington to Improve Immediately

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Churkin said in an interview with the RT broadcaster that Moscow did not wait for miraculous improvements as it was necessary for US President Donald Trump's team to form.

The envoy added that the administration appointments were just a small step and that patience is needed.

In late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held their first phone conversation since Trump’s inauguration. The presidents discussed a wide range of issues related to international and bilateral relations and expressed an intention to carry out active joint work on stabilizing and developing interaction based on constructiveness, equality and mutual benefits.