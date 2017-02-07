US Intends to Boost Military, Economic Ties With Japan, S. Korea, Australia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with his counterparts from Japan, South Korea and Australia about the need for close military and economic cooperation, the Department of State said in a press release Tuesday.

"Secretary Tillerson reiterated the Administration's intent to strengthen our military alliances, our economic partnerships, and our diplomatic cooperation," the release stated.

Tillerson spoke with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Bung-se by phone on Monday.