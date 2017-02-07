Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Thanks Trump for Revealing 'Real Face' of US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Trump's tweet on February 3, Iran should have appreciated the "kindness" of former US President Barack Obama, and Trump himself will not follow his suit.

Iran is playing with fire — they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 февраля 2017 г.

"We actually thank this new president [Trump]! We thank him, because he made it easier for us to reveal the real face of the United States. What we have been saying, for over thirty years, about political, economic, moral, and social corruption within the U.S. ruling establishment, he came out and exposed during the election campaigns and after the elections," Khamenei said during a speech before military officers in Tehran, as quoted on his official website.

Khamenei also mentioned the widely-spread photo of a handcuffed Iranian child at a US airport after Trump’s immigration restriction order , saying that thus "Trump is showing the reality of American human rights."

Khamenei dismissed being thankful to Obama as he was responsible for strengthening the Daesh terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), deepening conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and harsh sanctions imposed on Iran.