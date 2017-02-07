Register
07 February 2017
    In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with a group of students, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016

    Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Thanks Trump for Revealing 'Real Face' of US

    © AP Photo/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Politics
    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that Iran appreciated the actions of US President Donald Trump as they exposed the problems and drawbacks of the United States, responding to Trump’s post on Twitter.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Trump's tweet on February 3, Iran should have appreciated the "kindness" of former US President Barack Obama, and Trump himself will not follow his suit.

    "We actually thank this new president [Trump]! We thank him, because he made it easier for us to reveal the real face of the United States. What we have been saying, for over thirty years, about political, economic, moral, and social corruption within the U.S. ruling establishment, he came out and exposed during the election campaigns and after the elections," Khamenei said during a speech before military officers in Tehran, as quoted on his official website.

    Tehran
    © Flickr/ Ninara
    Iran to Sanction US Individuals for 'Backing Daesh, al-Qaeda, Zionist Regime'
    Khamenei also mentioned the widely-spread photo of a handcuffed Iranian child at a US airport after Trump’s immigration restriction order, saying that thus "Trump is showing the reality of American human rights."

    Khamenei dismissed being thankful to Obama as he was responsible for strengthening the Daesh terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), deepening conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and harsh sanctions imposed on Iran.

