Over 60% of French Want Fillon Out of Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The majority of French citizens, 65 percent, want conservative Francois Fillon to withdraw form presidential race despite his public Monday apologies over "fake job" scandal involving his wife, a new poll revealed Tuesday.

On Monday, Fillon apologized to the French for the "error" he made in employing his wife, adding that he could understand that the public opinion on certain issues had changed over time and hiring family members was no longer acceptable, even if legally permitted.

According to the Harris Interactive survey carried out on Monday after Fillon's statement among 927 adult Frenchmen, only 35 percent think that Fillon should remain a presidential candidate.

Fillon has a much larger support among right-centrist with 59 percent rooting for him to stay in the race.

The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7.