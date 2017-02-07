Over 60% of French Want Fillon Out of Election

On Monday, Fillon apologized to the French for the "error" he made in employing his wife, adding that he could understand that the public opinion on certain issues had changed over time and hiring family members was no longer acceptable, even if legally permitted.
According to the Harris Interactive survey carried out on Monday after Fillon's statement among 927 adult Frenchmen, only 35 percent think that Fillon should remain a presidential candidate.
The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Since when is the moral truth of staying out of tight spots a dated issue? "What was acceptable yesterday is not acceptable today and I am sorry for that", smacks of situation ethics and no one is better at that than a French politician. As for Fillon, let him find out at the ballot box whether he is a paragon of virtue or not.
marcanhalt