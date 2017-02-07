Register
    Francois Fillon, candidate in Sunday's second round of the French center-right presidential primary elections, members of the conservative Les Republicains political party, delivers a speech during a meeting with deputies in Paris, France, November 22, 2016.

    Over 60% of French Want Fillon Out of Election

    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Only 35 percent of French think that conservative Francois Fillon should remain a presidential candidate amid "fake job" scandal involving his wife, according to the poll.

    Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader, speaks during a news conference at the FN party headquarters in Nanterre near Paris after Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union, France, June 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen
    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Calls Fillon's Excuses on Job Scandal 'Lie'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The majority of French citizens, 65 percent, want conservative Francois Fillon to withdraw form presidential race despite his public Monday apologies over "fake job" scandal involving his wife, a new poll revealed Tuesday.

    On Monday, Fillon apologized to the French for the "error" he made in employing his wife, adding that he could understand that the public opinion on certain issues had changed over time and hiring family members was no longer acceptable, even if legally permitted.

    According to the Harris Interactive survey carried out on Monday after Fillon's statement among 927 adult Frenchmen, only 35 percent think that Fillon should remain a presidential candidate.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    French Presidential Candidate Fillon Denies Ever Having Russia-Related Business
    Fillon has a much larger support among right-centrist with 59 percent rooting for him to stay in the race.

    The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7.

      marcanhalt
      Since when is the moral truth of staying out of tight spots a dated issue? "What was acceptable yesterday is not acceptable today and I am sorry for that", smacks of situation ethics and no one is better at that than a French politician. As for Fillon, let him find out at the ballot box whether he is a paragon of virtue or not.
