Russia Seeks Closer Ties With Afghanistan, Supports Kabul Stabilization Efforts

"Russia and Afghanistan are long-time close partners. We reaffirm our interest in further developing cooperation in security, economic, and humanitarian spheres," Lavrov said at a meeting with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani.
He stressed that Moscow was supporting the efforts of the Afghan government on stabilization of the social and political situation, as well as its counter-terrorism efforts.
Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist including the Islamic State, taking advantage of the instability in the country. Russian authorities is actively engaged in searching for the means to the Afghan settlement. In December, Moscow hosted trilateral Russia-China-Pakistan consultations on the issue.
