Russia Seeks Closer Ties With Afghanistan, Supports Kabul Stabilization Efforts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is interested in developing cooperation with Afghanistan in various spheres, like security or economy, and supports the efforts of the Afghan leadership on stabilizing situation in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Russia and Afghanistan are long-time close partners. We reaffirm our interest in further developing cooperation in security, economic, and humanitarian spheres," Lavrov said at a meeting with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani.

He stressed that Moscow was supporting the efforts of the Afghan government on stabilization of the social and political situation, as well as its counter-terrorism efforts.

Lavrov expressed satisfaction with the intensity and level of the Moscow-Kabul political dialogue, bilateral contacts at the parliamentary level, cooperation in foreign affairs and, in particular, close interaction between Russia and Afghanistan in the United Nations and other international organizations.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist including the Islamic State, taking advantage of the instability in the country. Russian authorities is actively engaged in searching for the means to the Afghan settlement. In December, Moscow hosted trilateral Russia-China-Pakistan consultations on the issue.