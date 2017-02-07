Next Astana Meeting On Syrian Settlement May Occur Mid-February

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson UN Security Council Considers Russia Draft on Results of Astana Talks on Syria - President

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The next round of negotiations on Syrian peace settlement may take place in Astana in the middle of February, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said Tuesday.

"Of course," the minister said, when asked if the meeting would take place in Astana.

"Roughly speaking… we are talking about the middle of February," Abdrakhmanov said.

On Monday, Maj. Gen. Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Astana meeting, said the talks were planned for February 15-16.

The intra-Syrian peace talks were held in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana on January 23-24. The talks resulted in Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on establishment of a tripartite mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria, embroiled in a civil war since 2011.

The next round of UN-brokered negotiations on the Syrian reconciliation is expected to take place on February 20.