Trump Wants US to ‘Get Along’ With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he respects Russian President Vladimir Putin and wants the United States to get along with Russia.

"I do respect him [Putin]. Well, I respect a lot of people but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with them. He's the leader of his country, I say it's better to get along with Russia than not. Will I get along with him? I have no idea," Trump told Fox News in an interview aired Monday.

During the presidential race, as well as after his victory, Trump repeatedly stressed the necessity to mend ties with Russia and cooperate with Moscow on a number of issues.

US lawmakers and media have been critical of Trump’s willingness to work with Moscow, however, especially amid accusations that Russians interfered in the 2016 elections, allegations Russian officials have repeatedly called absurd and groundless.

US-Russian relations soured following disagreements over the crisis in Ukraine. The United States imposed sanctions against Russia after Crimea held a referendum in 2014 in which a vast majority of its residents decided to reunify with Russia. Washington and its allies have accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs. Moscow denied the allegations.