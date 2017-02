TOKYO (Sputnik) — The council will be headed by Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

On February 1, Russian Foreign Ministry said that the two countries agreed to hold consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands in Tokyo in March.

The Kuril Islands are the subject of the long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan. Japan lays claims to Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. The territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.