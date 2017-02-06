UK, Israel Discuss Possible Post-Brexit Trade Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two leaders held their first face-to-face meeting in London earlier in the day. A range of bilateral issues, trade in particular, as well as international matters, were on the agenda.

"They discussed their shared belief in free trade and agreed to establish a new UK-Israel Trade Working Group to continue the progress we have seen in our burgeoning trade and investment relationship, and to prepare the ground for a post-Brexit trade agreement," the UK government spokesperson said, as quoted by the prime minister's office.

The two sides agreed on a future visit by the UK trade policy minister to Israel in order to further elaborate the post-Brexit deal, the spokesperson added, noting that the prime ministers went on to discuss ways to boost cooperation in research, technology and higher education.

May plans to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, which will initiate negotiations to leave the European Union. The prime minister has ruled out seeking access to the EU single market after Brexit, opting for a renegotiation of the trade deal with the bloc as well as stressing the need to seek independent bilateral trade deals across the world.