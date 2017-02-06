Register
22:59 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US soldiers stand near the landmark Hands of Victory, built by executed Iraqi president Saddam Hussein to commemorate Iraq's victory in the Iran-Iraq war, inside Baghdad's Green Zone as they prepare to go on a mission on July 5, 2008

    Russian, US Analysts Urge Trump Not to Make an Iraq-Like Mistake with Iran

    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Politics
    Get short URL
    485971

    On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was looking to 'drive a wedge' between Russia and Iran in its effort to improve relations with Moscow while confronting Tehran. Multiple observers, from Russian foreign policy analysts to American paleo-conservatives, warn that a US-Iran clash would be a catastrophic mistake.

    Citing unnamed senior officials in the Trump administration, as well as European and Arab country officials, the Wall Street Journal piece noted that the White House was trying to balance the "seemingly contradictory vows to improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to aggressively challenge the military presence of Iran – one of Moscow's most critical allies – in the Middle East."

    "If there's a wedge to be driven between Russia and Iran, we're willing to explore that," a senior administration official reportedly told the newspaper.

    Moscow almost immediately responded to the WSJ piece, calling it little more than "unfounded speculation," and an attempt to poison relations between Washington and Moscow before they ever have a chance to improve. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the Wall Street Journal was the one trying to "drive a wedge" between the two powers.

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Potential US Revision of Iranian Nuclear Deal 'Too Risky' - Moscow
    Russian political observers have been similarly cautious. Boris Dolgov, a senior fellow at the Moscow-based Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Russian Institute of Oriental Studies, told RIA Novosti that Moscow must make every effort to assure both the US and its allies that Iran is not a threat.

    "Such statements in the American press should probably be taken quite seriously," the expert said. "But I think that Russia, for its part, must work to try and influence Washington's thinking about Iran posing a threat to the United States and its ally Israel."

    Presenting Tehran as a threat to Washington's security is simply "wrong," Dolgov added. "The Iranians themselves have repeatedly said that the main reason behind their confrontation with Israel is the Palestinian issue. If a solution to that issue is found, the conflict will in many respects be settled. However, its existence facilitates the promotion of this aggressive rhetoric."

    For his part, Radio Sputnik contributor Ilya Kharlamov emphasized that while Western observers are now trying to 'read the tea leaves' for hints about what it will take for Russia to break its partnership with Iran in Washington's favor, "the fact is that the Russia-Turkey-Iran format [of cooperation] is playing a more and more important role in resolving the Syrian crisis, and none of the members of this triumvirate have any plans to break it." 

    View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Big Moskvoretsky Bridge
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Kremlin Disagrees With Trump Describing Iran as 'Number One Terrorist State'
    With this in mind, the commentator recalled that the Kremlin has already responded in disagreement to Trump's recent statement that Iran was the "number one terrorist state," and added that Moscow intends to continue to develop and expand its relationship with Tehran.

    Ultimately, Kharlamov suggested that so long as Washington does not clearly define their priorities on the Iran issue, or continues to make cryptic comments about the country being 'put on notice' without clarification, speculation, rumors and theories of the kind found in the Wall Street Journal story will continue. 

    "Trump's people simply have not yet had the time to get a full grasp on all the intricacies on foreign policy," the journalist suggested. As a result, "one simply needs to gather patience, and let others write articles with all sorts of dubious conspiracy theories."

    CIS Institute Deputy director Vladimir Yevseyev, meanwhile, thinks that while Trump may realize, at some level, that the Russian-Iranian coalition has been highly effective against Daesh, his ties to Israel may now be pushing him toward confrontation with Tehran. 

    "The Israeli lobby assisted Donald Trump during his election campaign," the analyst noted. "He may have certain obligations to the state of Israel – toward fulfilling those promises that he gave them during the campaign. In any case, the restoration of close ties with Israel is one of the most likely vectors of the new administration's foreign policy."

    Yevseyev noted that as far as Moscow was concerned, "Russia's relations with Iran, just like its relations with China or other countries, must not be considered in the context of Russian-US relations. The same is true for US relations with these countries. These are various tracks which should not be crossed. If the Kremlin holds out on its position, it will be able to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Iran, including in the military sphere, and to ignore the 'signals' coming from overseas."

    Tehran
    © Flickr/ peyman abkhezr
    Russia Concerned Over Escalation of Tensions Between US, Iran
    For his part, Experimental Creative Center Vice President Yuri Bialy noted that he could not help but get the impression that these 'leaks' to the Wall Street Journal were coming from forces, perhaps even from inside Trump's own team, which are not interested in normalization between Moscow and Washington, and hence are trying to put Washington in an stalemate.

    Whether that is the case or not, Yevseyev noted that the worsening in relations between Washington and Tehran was extremely alarming. Washington's rhetoric may influence the political situation in the Middle Eastern country, including in the presidential elections, set for May, and force President Hassan Rouhani into a more conservative position. In that case, the analyst noted, a growing mutual enmity may eventually lead to open confrontation.

    Russian observers' assessment has generally been matched by US paleo-conservatives, who supported Trump as the candidate who could save the country from endless wars in the Middle East. In his column for The American Conservative, veteran paleo-con commentator Pat Buchanan warned Trump against escalating the conflict with Iran, particularly if it has to do with trivial issues like missile testing or Riyadh's military adventurism in Yemen.

    "The problem with making a threat public [of putting Iran] 'on notice' – is that it makes it almost impossible for Iran, or Trump, to back away," Buchanan noted, referring to National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's remarks last week at a press briefing following Tehran's missile testing. "Tehran seems almost obliged to defy [the US], especially the demand that it cease testing conventional missiles for its own defense," the commentator added. The threat also increases the probability of the architects of the nuclear deal, including President Rouhani, are "thrown out [of office] in this year's election."

    A general view shows rising smoke after strikes on Aleppo city, Syria December 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Tehran Wary of Trump-Proposed Plan on Safe Zones in Syria
    Buchanan recalled that "high among the reasons that many supported Trump was his understanding that George W. Bush blundered horribly in launching an unprovoked and unnecessary war in Iraq."

    "Along with the 15-year war in Afghanistan and our wars in Libya, Syria and Yemen, our 21st- century US Mideast wars have cost us trillions of dollars and thousands dead. And they have produced a harvest of hatred of America that was exploited by al-Qaeda and ISIS to recruit jihadists to murder and massacre Westerners."

    "Osama's bin Laden's greatest achievement was not to bring down the twin towers and kill 3,000 Americans, but to goad America into plunging headlong into the Middle East, a reckless and ruinous adventure that ended her post-Cold War global primacy," the observer emphasized. "Unlike the other candidates, Trump seemed to recognize this."

    "It was thought he would disengage us from these wars, not rattle a saber at an Iran that is three times the size of Iraq and has as its primary weapons supplier and partner Vladimir Putin's Russia," Buchanan added.

    Hopefully, the Trump administration will realize the danger of such an openly confrontational policy, and correct course before the verbal sabre-rattling turns into something more serious.

    Related:

    Potential US Revision of Iranian Nuclear Deal 'Too Risky' - Moscow
    Moscow Looks Forward to Crushing Terrorism Together With Washington
    Russia Concerned Over Escalation of Tensions Between US, Iran
    Kremlin Disagrees With Trump Describing Iran as 'Number One Terrorist State'
    Moscow Calls for Constructive Ties With US Despite Differences Including Iran
    Tehran Wary of Trump-Proposed Plan on Safe Zones in Syria
    Tags:
    expert analysis, sabre-rattling, Hassan Rouhani, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, Russia, Middle East, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      teddy j
      the upstart empire USA -- no older than 300 yrs really -- with unbroken record of aggression is trying to lecture iran -- one of the oldest civilizations on earth and a power herself in her own rightful region of influence?

      now -- THAT is another of the long unbroken string of american FARCE .
    • Reply
      avatar
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      Iran, the other DeepState. Evil begets evil
    • Reply
      avatar
      Steve
      I respect Buchanan but he needs to learn high school physics. Bin Laden did not bring down the twin towers. Please go to the architects and engineers for truth website. The terrorists are still walking free around NYC and Israel.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      careful, your warmongering colours are showing.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok