Syrian Kurdistan Leaders to Visit Moscow on February 15

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The leaders of Syrian Kurdistan, namely, Asya Abdullah, the co-chair of Democratic Union Party (PYD), and Anwar Muslim, the chairman of the Kobani provincial government, will visit Moscow on February 15 for a conference on the Middle East, the head of the Council of the Federal National-Cultural Kurdish Autonomy in Russia told Sputnik Monday.

Farhat Patiev said that the conference would also be attended by Kurds from other parts of historic Kurdistan: in Turkey, Iraq and Iran.

In particular, Turkish Kurdistan will be represented by a former mayor of Turkish Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir and lawmaker from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Osman Baydemir.

Kurdish politicians are expected to meet with Russian counterparts and give a press conference following the event.