21:10 GMT +306 February 2017
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) and Turkish President Erdogan Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File)

    Assad Tentatively Appreciates Erdogan's U-Turn on Syria - Belgian Delegation

    Filip Dewinter, the head of Belgian parliamentary delegation to the war-torn country, said that the Syrian government was Europe's ally in establishing peace across the Middle East as well as ensuring security inside the European Union.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian President Bashar Assad has a positive view of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's turn to support the Syrian settlement but remains wary of Ankara's role in the process, Filip Dewinter, the head of Belgian parliamentary delegation to the war-torn country, told Sputnik on Monday.

    Parliamentarians from Belgium's Parti Populare and Vlaams Belang parties arrived in Syria for a working visit on Thursday. On Monday, the lawmakers visited the Jibreen refugee camp in Aleppo as well as Russia's Hmeimim airbase. In Damascus, the parliamentarians met with Assad as well as Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

    "Assad assured us that the change in the Turkish president's position is positive for Syria… But president Assad still does not believe that Erdogan and the Turkish leadership really do support Syria, as foreign mercenaries are still arriving in Syria from Turkey to fight in the Islamic State ranks. Weapons are also being supplied to IS militants under the patronage of the Turkish government," Dewinter said.

    The politician added that the Syrian government was Europe's ally in establishing peace across the Middle East as well as ensuring security inside the European Union.

    Turkey became involved in resolving the Syrian conflict alongside Russia and Iran when the three countries came together to guarantee the latest and ongoing Syrian ceasefire in late December. The three countries then took part in January's Astana peace talks between Syrian opposition and government representatives.

      avatar
      vigilante
      As long as Edogan is in power ( hopefully not for long) there can't be no trust over Turkey's role in Syria. He has shown to be arrogant, revengeful and megalomaniac. He has been obliged to make a u-turn on Syria to save his presidency. He can turn back again anytime.
