Syria Aims to Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Ties With Russia

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The task of Syrian lawmakers is to enhance relations with Russian colleagues, Syrian Parliament Speaker Hadiya Khalaf Abbas said Monday at a meeting with Russian lawmakers in Damascus.

"For our part, we see our task in strengthening inter-parliamentary relations between our countries," Abbas said.

Abbas also thanked Russia, its people, and leadership for supporting Syria.

Earlier in the day, the Russian delegation consisting of three lawmakers and two surgical oncologists arrived in Damascus for talks with counterparts in the Syrian legislature and Syrian President Bashar Assad.