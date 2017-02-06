Moscow Looks Forward to Crushing Terrorism Together With Washington

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States is showing signs of readiness to cooperate with Russia in fighting terrorism, the Russian side is hoping for constrictive cooperation in this issue, Russian ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik.

"We believe that there is a certain ‘field’ for cooperation with the new administration in the United States in issues related to fighting terrorism. [President] Donald Trump’s team is showing the first signs of readiness for such cooperation. We very much hope that the interactions with the new administration, unlike the previous one, will be constructive," the ambassador said.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.