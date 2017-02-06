Register
18:26 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Libyan troops loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar. (File)

    Putin and Trump Working Together in Libya? There's a Very Good Chance

    © AFP 2016/ ABDULLAH DOMA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    136740

    Last week, EU leaders met in Malta, where they affirmed support for the Tripoli-based Libyan government, and approved the Italy-led plans to build refugee camps in Libya. But the US may have its own project for resolving the Libyan crisis, and could work to try and implement it together with Russia, says Israeli-Russian journalist Avigdor Eskin.

    Friday's informal EU meeting in Malta focused on how to stem the flow of migrants from Libya and other African countries into Southern Europe. Ever since the French, UK and US-led military campaign to help militants oust Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, hundreds of thousands of migrants have made the perilous journey from the North African country to Italy, with 181,000 people arriving in the Southern European country in 2016 alone. Thousands have also died along the way.

    Following their meeting, EU leaders signed the 'Malta Declaration', in which they agreed to "step up cooperation with the Libyan authorities," (i.e. the Tripoli-based government) to "significantly reduce migratory flows." Brussels' priorities include providing training, equipment and other support for Libyan coast guard and border control agencies. They've also prioritized efforts to improve the economic situation in the country, particularly in coastal areas, and the creation of refugee camps inside Libya itself to prevent would-be migrants from crossing the Mediterranean. Recently, the EU allocated another $215 million for the Italian-led effort to keep migrants from coming to Europe.

    However, according to Israeli-Russian journalist and political analyst Avigdor Eskin, there are sources indicating that "the US President is preparing his own solution to the problems plaguing Italy and other European nations" through the migrant crisis. 

    Illegal migrants sit on the dock at the Tripoli port after 117 migrants of African origins, including six pregnant women, were rescued by two coast guard boats off the coast of Libya on June 7, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ MAHMUD TURKIA
    EU Cannot Return Migrants to Libya as Has No Partner in Country - Slovak FM
    In a recent analysis for Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, Eskin wrote that "unofficial but reliable sources have revealed" that as soon as this week, "the first steps will be made to launch a new project on Libya's reconstruction."

    Washington, the journalist noted, "is looking forward to working with Russia on this project on a partnership basis," with Italy and Egypt also expected to be involved.

    Progress on a Russian-US agreement over Syria has helped serve to reinforce the idea of improving relations between the two countries "specifically via the reconstruction of Libya and its liberation from the Daesh terrorists," Eskin added. 

    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather as they advance against Islamic State holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya December 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Ismail Zitouny
    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather as they advance against Islamic State holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya December 1, 2016.

    The outlines of a US plan for Libya were first proposed last year by a collective of security and intelligence experts known as Jellyfish Inc., some of whom, including newly-named National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, have become key officials in Trump's White House, the journalist explained.

    This mysterious intelligence firm, charged with working out a Libya plan, can help provide a framework for US government departments and private sector agencies which would be charged with implementing US policy. Jellyfish Inc's plans, Eskin noted, involve the creation of micro-cities, set up in coastal zones adjacent to already-existing settlements, consisting of between 20,000 and 50,000 people. "These areas would see the construction of oil refineries, and infrastructure providing for a decent life," the journalist explained.

    A car drives past the Italian embassy in Tripoli, Libya January 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Hani Amara
    Italy Notes Russia's Desire to Cooperate in Libyan Crisis Resolution
    Eskin stressed that these cities would have "little in common with refugee camps" of the kind proposed by the EU. 

    "We're talking about small towns, conforming with European standards. One of their main objectives would be to prevent Libyans' continuing exodus to Europe, and in the future, to see refugees come back home."

    Eskin suggested that the idea been approved by General Flynn, and "fully corresponds with the administration's policies." Furthermore, a more detailed planned has been presented and approved, according to the analyst.

    The main question now, Eskin wrote, is whether "Russia will want to work with the Americans in Libya." After all, he noted, "whereas the funding plans have already been elaborated, an agreement with Russia has yet to be reached." 

    According to Eskin, Russia's interest in Libya is "above all connected to its historical ties with the country, together with its recent successes in promoting its interests in the international arena. The Libyan disaster resulted in considerable losses for Russia. The new administration in Washington believes that the desire to regain influence and to offset its losses may persuade Russia to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation with Washington in the devastated country."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Larvov during a visit with Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2008
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Larvov during a visit with Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2008

    Washington's desire for cooperation is also understandable, Eskin added, given "the need to protect against Daesh and other radicals, and Russia's unique and successful experience in this regard," particularly in Syria.

    EU's High representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini arrives for an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016 at the European Council, in Brussels.
    © AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    EU Foreign Policy Chief Slams Trump's 'Walls and Bans', While Calling for Partnership
    "The plan for Libya's reconstruction does not imply the introduction of an American or Russian military contingent," the journalist stressed, but rather the creation of "private entities, which will be present to defend the micro-city communities. It can also be assumed that Washington is dismayed over seeing part of Libya's oil [industry] in the hands of extremists. This reminds it of the previous administration's participation in the destruction of Libyan statehood."

    "Incidentally, Eskin noted, "before the start of the civil war, Libya produced over 1.6 million barrels of oil a day. Now it produces barely 700,000 barrels, even though the country remains an oil giant, and has the largest proven oil reserves in Africa."

    With all this in mind, the analyst concluded that the question now is "whether Libya can become the catalyst for the beginning of a Russian-US thaw?"

    Commenting and expanding on Eskin's piece, Bloomberg international relations commentator Leonid Bershidsky wrote that prospects for cooperation exist, but would require Trump to break from Europe in its support for the Tripoli-backed Government of National Accord in favor of the other major power in the country, the Tobruk-based government supported by Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar.

    Libya could very well become the scene of a rivalry between Brussels and Moscow, the journalist argued, adding that "Russia could suddenly turn [to] Trump, who could turn to Putin." Moscow, the analyst suggested, prefers Haftar to the Tripoli-based government, in part because the former does not rely on the support of Islamist groups. Haftar, he added, had "chased Islamist fighters out of Benghazi and the surrounding areas and took over Libya's key oil terminals from [Western-backed] forces last September, boosting the country's output." 

    General Khalifa Haftar (C), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), leaves after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 29, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    General Khalifa Haftar (C), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), leaves after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 29, 2016.

    "The Kremlin has been cultivating a relationship with Haftar," Bershidsky added, pointing to the general's visit to Moscow late last year, and his visit to Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in January, "where he held a teleconference with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu" regarding the fight against international terrorism.

    Bershidsky noted that if Russia provides more support for Haftar, including weapons and maybe even sets up military bases, the EU's agreements with the Tripoli government would be under threat. Eskin, for his part, believes that any such deals are probably out of the question, given Moscow's long-standing suspicions that Haftar is a CIA asset. Furthermore, Moscow abides by the UN agreement prohibiting the provision of weapons to the war-torn country.

    Nevertheless, Trump, according to Bershidsky, has "major reasons" to support Haftar over the Tripoli government, with his suspected CIA connection also playing a role. 

    Just as importantly, "Trump [was] highly skeptical of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's actions in Libya" (including US airstrikes against the Libyan army in support of anti-Gaddafi rebels). Moreover, "like Putin, [Trump] doesn't believe in imposing democracy on Middle Eastern nations where Islamist groups enjoy popular support."

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Trump or Putin? EU Loses Plot on Biggest Threat
    Ultimately, Bershidsky suggested that while the plan outlined in Eskin's article may sound like wishful thinking, it is possible that Moscow may "approach the Trump administration with offers of pacifying Libya and thus weakening the Islamic State [Daesh]." Washington, Bershidsky argued, "wouldn't even need to do anything except turn a blind eye to Russian support of Haftar."

    "If Trump's isolationist team is willing to cut its risks and outsource at least part of its promised fight against Islamist terrorism to Russia, an understanding on Libya is a possible first step down that road," Bershidsky concluded.

    Related:

    EU Cannot Return Migrants to Libya as Has No Partner in Country - Slovak FM
    Italy Notes Russia's Desire to Cooperate in Libyan Crisis Resolution
    Italy-Libya Migrant Deal 'Makes Good Sense' as EU Secures External Border
    UN HR Experts Call on EU Not to Push Migrants Back to Libya
    Mogherini Slams Trump's 'Walls and Bans', While Calling for Partnership
    EU Leaders to Discuss Russian Goals in Libya at Valletta Talks on Friday
    Tags:
    expert analysis, anti-terrorist cooperation, cooperation, Libyan civil war, European Union, Khalifa Haftar, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Europe, Russia, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      Will Qaddafi be there be attending talks ... ??? No . .. No point then !
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok