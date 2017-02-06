EU to Benefit From Better US-Russia Relations - Austrian FM Kurz

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said Monday he welcomed the new US administration’s aspiration to establish good relations with Russia as it would benefit the European Union as well.

"We saw the first actions of the new US administration. I would not assess them as a whole, it is necessary to divide them clearly. Perhaps, it is possible to single out two topics. Firstly, there is an attempt to establish better relations with Russia. I look at it positively, of course. We will benefit from it in Europe," Kurz told reporters in Brussels.

The minister said he was against visa restrictions for certain states as it meant casting suspicions over whole peoples.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.