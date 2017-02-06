Russia Supports Venezuela's Government Course, Opposes Destabilization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow opposes destabilization in Venezuela and supports the Bolivarian Republic's government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We reaffirmed solidarity with the friendly people of this country, strong support for the government's policy aimed at preventing destabilization," Lavrov said at a briefing in Moscow with Venezuelan Аoreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez.

Lavrov expressed support for Caracas in conducting national dialogue strictly within Venezuela's constitutional and legal framework, in order to overcome existing differences in the country's society.

"It is obvious that steps to improve the situation [in the country] must be taken solely by the Venezuelan political forces, without any external pressure. At the same time it is extremely important to avoid artificial tension, the unwinding of the spiral of protest violating Venezuela's laws, which could lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences for Venezuela and neighboring countries," Lavrov added.

The situation in Venezuela has been unstable for several years, with mass protests triggered by shortages, rampant inflation and falling government revenues due to lower oil prices. The situation is also aggravated by tensions between the opposition-dominated National Assembly and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In October 2016, the parliament voted for initiating impeachment proceedings against Maduro, which was later dismissed by the Venezuelan government. On January 9, the parliament urged the president to abandon his post as result of dereliction of duty, though the Supreme Court of Justice stated that the National Assembly had no constitutional powers to declare abandonment. Maduro classified the parliament’s actions as a coup attempt.