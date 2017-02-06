UK to Insist on Keeping Anti-Russia Sanctions in Place

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom will keep pushing for the preservation of the anti-Russia sanctions as there is no case for their relaxation, the country's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Monday.

"The UK will be insisting that there is no case for relaxation of the [anti-Russia] sanctions, every case of keeping up the pressure on Russia," Johnson told the reporters.

He added that everyone in the European Union was concerned about the upsurge in violence in Ukraine and that "there is a bit of murkiness about who initiated that."

Johnson ties lifting of anti-Russia sanctions to the full implementation of the Minsk peace agreements.

In February 2015, Kiev and pro-independence militia in Donbass reached a ceasefire deal after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in the Belarusian capital of Minsk but the ceasefire violations have been continuing. Recent days have been marked by escalation of violence, with the both sides blaming each other for the numerous violations of the truce regime.