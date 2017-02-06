Register
    View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Big Moskvoretsky Bridge

    Kremlin Disagrees With Trump Describing Iran as 'Number One Terrorist State'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    The Kremlin spokesman said Moscow hoped to develop economic relations with Iran, while Russia's deputy foreign minister slammed a WSJ story about Washington allegedly willing to explore an opportunity to drive a wedge between Moscow and Tehran.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has partner-like relations with Iran and hopes for development of trade and economic ties, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

    "We do not agree with this approach," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin agreed with the statement of US President Donald Trump, who called Iran the "number one terrorist state."

    Late on Sunday, Trump said Iran was the "number one terrorist state" and the United States would work with Tehran from the position of sanctions.

    His administration announced sanctions Friday against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for allegedly supporting Tehran's ballistic missile program after its latest medium-range ballistic missile test on January 29.

    "You know that the Russian Federation has partner-like and good relations with Iran. We are cooperating on a number of issues, we value our relations in the trade and economic sphere and look forward to their further development," he told reporters.

    In his turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said The Wall Street Journal's report claiming the United States seeks to "drive a wedge" between Russia and Iran attempts to "poison" the nascent ties between Washington and Moscow.

    "That is The Wall Street Journal, which tries to drive a wedge. It is absolutely not surprising that the WSJ and many others engage in nothing except seeking out causes for unfounded speculation, and attempt to poison the atmosphere in the relations," Ryabkov told reporters.

    The St. Basil's Cathedral and Vasilyevsky Spusk Square as seen from the Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Right: the Tsarskaya and Nabatnaya towers.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Moscow Calls for Constructive Ties With US Despite Differences Including Iran
    The newspaper quoted a senior administration official as saying Sunday that Washington is willing to explore a "wedge to be driven between Russia and Iran."

    Breaking close ties between Russia and Iran reportedly seeks to reconcile two Trump’s strategies that are said to be contradictory: improving relations with Russia and challenging Iranian military presence in the Middle East.

    Russia and Iran are engaged in close cooperation in various spheres from nuclear energy to settlement of the Syrian conflict.

      Mikhas
      US will try to bargain some of the conflicts inherited from Obongo with Russia staying out of US' s war-creep on Iran. That will not happen since Iran is crucial to Russia's security. Whatever happens politically, Russia will if not overt but covertly assist Iran in the coming conflict with the US and Saudi Barbaria.
