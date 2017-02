MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The issue of presidential elections in Russia, set to take place in 2018, are not on the agenda of the Kremlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"I reiterate, electoral processes are not on the Kremlin’s agenda yet. The president is tasking himself with daily, painstaking, rather difficult work," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to announce his candidacy in the elections.