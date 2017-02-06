China Makes Representation to US for Targeting Local Companies by Iran Sanctions

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Iran tested a ballistic medium-range missile on January 29. On Friday, US President Donald Trump's administration announced sanctions against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for the alleged support of Iran’s ballistic missile program. The sanctions list included three Chinese companies and two individuals.

Iran is playing with fire — they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 февраля 2017 г.

"As regards new US sanctions against Iran, that include Chinese companies, we made a representation to the US side," Lu said at a briefing.

© REUTERS/ Faisal Mahmood Iran Announces Counter Sanctions Against US

He stressed that China remained opposed to any unilateral sanctions, especially those that affect a third country.

In July 2015, Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group of countries, namely Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.