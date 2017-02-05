Pence: Trump to Determine US Stance on Iran Nuclear Deal in Upcoming Days

© AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM Trump Sanctions Continue US Chest Beating Against Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump will decide whether the United States stands by the Iran nuclear deal in the upcoming days, US Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday.

"I think the president will make that decision in the days ahead. He will listen to all of his advisers, but make no mistake about it. The resolve of this president is such that Iran would do well to think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions," Pence said in an interview with the ABC broadcaster.

The vice president stressed that Iran's ballistic missile test was a direct violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and "defiant behavior to the world community".

"The Iranians got a deal from the international community that again, the president and I and our administration think was a terrible deal. It essentially allows Iran to develop a nuclear weapon," Pence told the broadcaster.

The nuclear agreement was signed in July 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom plus Germany. The agreement stipulates that Iran must maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

On Friday, Trump's administration announced sanctions against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for the alleged support of Iran’s ballistic missile program following Tehran’s latest medium-range ballistic missile test, which took place on Monday.