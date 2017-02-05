Register
    Iranians walk past a Ghadr-F missile displayed at a Revolutionary Guard hardware exhibition, marking 36th anniversary of the outset of Iran-Iraq war, at Baharestan Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran (File)

    Pence: Trump to Determine US Stance on Iran Nuclear Deal in Upcoming Days

    US Vice President Mike Pence said that Iran's ballistic missile test was a direct violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and "defiant behavior to the world community".

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump will decide whether the United States stands by the Iran nuclear deal in the upcoming days, US Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday.

    "I think the president will make that decision in the days ahead. He will listen to all of his advisers, but make no mistake about it. The resolve of this president is such that Iran would do well to think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions," Pence said in an interview with the ABC broadcaster.

    The vice president stressed that Iran's ballistic missile test was a direct violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and "defiant behavior to the world community".

    "The Iranians got a deal from the international community that again, the president and I and our administration think was a terrible deal. It essentially allows Iran to develop a nuclear weapon," Pence told the broadcaster.

    The nuclear agreement was signed in July 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom plus Germany. The agreement stipulates that Iran must maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

    On Friday, Trump's administration announced sanctions against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for the alleged support of Iran’s ballistic missile program following Tehran’s latest medium-range ballistic missile test, which took place on Monday.

    Iran nuclear deal, Mike Pence, Iran, United States
      jas
      Here we go again. A coordinated series of anti-Trump propaganda articles that are designed to en=courage anger among Trump's support base. Sputnik tricked me a little yesterday, but I'm back in the saddle. The mind control spin machine is extremely powerful and dangerous. Trump is a means to an end and he isn't perfect. I'm OK with that.

      For example, the statement about North Korea is VERY different than what comes form Obama or Clinton. Mattis is saying what would occur if an attack on the US occurs. Obama, Clinton and the other war criminals believe in attacking first, preemptive.
      So does ISRAEL that is in CLEAR VIOLATION of NUMEROUS U.,N mandates, and not a single sanction.
      U.S moved from one STUPID MAN to the VERY NEXT for all I see.
      But again Iran's fault for not waiting 4 years? Get the foot out of one bucket, to act like a CHILD and get the other into next bucket.
      Now Russia have two choices.
      Make iyt worst with U.S, or be a VASSAL. A LA Gorbachev.
      Anyways, all they want is to release sanctions to GET the Russian ENERGY , near FREE. And Russia IDIOTS, are already with the U.S FLAGS, cheering like MINIONS> A FEW , LOT are.

      I was wondering, why Russia buys EGGS from sanctioning countries? GROW OWN. Create many auto EGG farms. Enough for ALL Russian need's and sell out.
      cast235, Why Russia buys EGG from sanctioning countries? GROW OWN" i believe Trumps base supporters want this. ( ;
