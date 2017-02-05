Pence: Trump to Determine US Stance on Iran Nuclear Deal in Upcoming Days

"I think the president will make that decision in the days ahead. He will listen to all of his advisers, but make no mistake about it. The resolve of this president is such that Iran would do well to think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions," Pence said in an interview with the ABC broadcaster.
The vice president stressed that Iran's ballistic missile test was a direct violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and "defiant behavior to the world community".
"The Iranians got a deal from the international community that again, the president and I and our administration think was a terrible deal. It essentially allows Iran to develop a nuclear weapon," Pence told the broadcaster.
On Friday, Trump's administration announced sanctions against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for the alleged support of Iran’s ballistic missile program following Tehran’s latest medium-range ballistic missile test, which took place on Monday.
For example, the statement about North Korea is VERY different than what comes form Obama or Clinton. Mattis is saying what would occur if an attack on the US occurs. Obama, Clinton and the other war criminals believe in attacking first, preemptive.
U.S moved from one STUPID MAN to the VERY NEXT for all I see.
Now Russia have two choices.
Make iyt worst with U.S, or be a VASSAL. A LA Gorbachev.
Anyways, all they want is to release sanctions to GET the Russian ENERGY , near FREE. And Russia IDIOTS, are already with the U.S FLAGS, cheering like MINIONS> A FEW , LOT are.
I was wondering, why Russia buys EGGS from sanctioning countries? GROW OWN. Create many auto EGG farms. Enough for ALL Russian need's and sell out.
