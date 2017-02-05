Register
21:11 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Musudan-class missiles are displayed during a military parade in honour of the 100th birthday of the late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012

    US-DPRK Relations Can't Improve Until US Understands N Korea's Unique Mentality

    © AFP 2016/ Ed Jones
    Politics
    Get short URL
    234731

    On Friday, speaking in Seoul, Secretary of Defense James Mattis warned North Korea that it would face an "effective and overwhelming" response if it used its nuclear weapons against US allies. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, military analyst Viktor Baranets said that rhetoric aside, little seems to have changed in the US's approach to Pyongyang.

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) arrives at Osan Air Base in Osan, South Korea, February 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Staff
    Pentagon Chief Says Pyongyang's 'Provocative Behavior' Only Reason Behind THAAD Deployment in S Korea
    Paying a two day visit to South Korea Thursday and Friday, the newly minted Secretary of Defense went to the country to try to assure Seoul that they had Washington's support. "Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming," Mattis said Friday, speaking to reporters after talks with South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-goo.

    During the press event, Mattis confirmed that the US would be deploying its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system in South Korea later this year, in accordance with agreements going back to the previous administration.

    Pyongyang called the plans for the THAAD deployment a provocation and warned that the move would push the Korean peninsula to the "brink of nuclear war." The North Korean Central News Agency said Friday that the system's deployment was a "plot" by Seoul and Washington to stage a "preemptive attack on the North."

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Han Min-Koo following a joint briefing at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on February 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ed Jones/Pool
    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Han Min-Koo following a joint briefing at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on February 3, 2017

    North Korea has engaged in nuclear weapons testing since 2006. Last year, Pyongyang conducted its fourth and fifth tests, along with two missile tests, one of which was launched from a submarine. In August, 2016, Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested an engine for a missile capable of striking the continental United States. Russian defense analyst Vladimir Khrustalev recently told Sputnik Korea that he estimated that Pyongyang would be able to acquire a nuclear-armed ICBM in approximately two years if it conducts about five tests a year.

    A U.S. Army M1A2 tank crosses Nam Han river on a South Korean military barge during a joint military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea in Yeoncheon near the border with North Korea, in South Korea, Thursday, May 30, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    South Korean Military 'Eagerly' Agrees to Work With US Around-the-Clock
    Throughout last month, South Korean military officials predicted that North Korea could stage another missile test at any moment, including after acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn and Donald Trump spoke over the phone about the ways Seoul could defend against an attack from the north on Monday.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik about the stalemate in the region, retired colonel and military observer Viktor Baranets pointed out that even with a new president in the White House, the relationship between the US, its allies and North Korea has remained the same as it was under Obama. At the same time, he said, the ongoing tensions have broader strategic implications, particularly for China.

    "The Americans only needed a pretext to deploy their missile defense system in the region. North Korea has served as that pretext, with Washington and Pyongyang seemingly simply unable to reach an agreement," Baranets noted. "The US did a great deal to try to penetrate North Korea's nuclear and missile complex, some agreements were made; the question was being decided at the level of the UN Security Council."

    Unfortunately, the analyst noted that Washington just can't seem to agree to sit down to the negotiating table with Pyongyang. "Instead, the United States, together with Japan and South Korea, continue to walk on the razor's edge, [staging exercises] along North Korean territorial waters, or irritating the [Chinese] dragon. Just consider how many sanctions have been imposed on Pyongyang, how many warnings have been given!"

    According to the analyst, the new administration is taking exactly the same approach to the North Korean nuclear problem as the old one. "Right now, we're seeing that while Washington may have a new 'locomotive', but the same old rail cars. Just as the Obama administration threatened to inflict an overwhelming blow on North Korea, so too is the new one."

    A TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    A TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    The root of the problem, according to Baranets, is that "the Americans just cannot seem to understand North Korea's unique mentality. Yes, Pyongyang is a difficult interlocutor. But if the US wants to find common ground with them – to see that they scale back their nuclear and missile program, it should at least make an attempt to do so."

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Han Min-Koo following a joint briefing at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on February 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ed Jones/Pool
    US Defense Chief's Remarks to North Korea Refer 'by Extension' to China
    On the other hand, pointing to Donald Trump's hints on the campaign that he may talk to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the observer suggested that there is a chance that the Pentagon was setting things up for the President, taking a conventional approach to the problem and thus allowing Trump to "break out of this vicious circle, which has been in effect for three decades now," and begin some form of state-to-state negotiations. 

    Whatever the case, Baranets stressed that "the US and its allies must not forget that North Korea has Beijing's sympathy, and that China has its own game in the region."

    China has been particularly apprehensive over the US deployment of its missile defense system in South Korea, and has hinted that the US system is meant to counter its own strategic deterrant, not that of North Korea.

    Related:

    South Korean Military 'Eagerly' Agrees to Work With US Around-the-Clock
    US Defense Chief's Remarks to North Korea Refer 'by Extension' to China
    CIA's Forecast to Come True if North Korea Conducts at Least Five ICBM Tests
    Pyongyang's 'Provocations' Reason for THAAD Deployment in S Korea - Pentagon
    North Korea Eyes Another Ballistic Missile Launch
    N Korea May Test Fire Mid-Range Missile Instead of ICBM Due to Technological Gap
    Tags:
    expert commentary, ballistic missile program, military analyst, missile test, commentary, nuclear program, Pentagon, James Mattis, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Korean Peninsula, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I see a theme on Sputnik that is trying to turn Trump supporters against him by pretending Trump may even be worse than Obama. But reading Mattis's words carefully shows that he he currently talking about an actual attack. Clinton and Obama treated anything but surrender as an actual attack.

      Mattis is just clarifying that a response will occur in case of ans attack. This presents North Korea with a way out instead of trying to trap North Korea in never-ending pattern of escalation like Obama or Clinton. Now, NK can say they aren't the one's threatening an attack first and the discussion can begin. We'll see, but I think that's where Trump is going with this. The language is different.

      Unfortunately, neoliberal (DNC) media such as Sputnik just want Trump to fail and are twisting everything they can out of context in order to try and anger or confuse Trump's base.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ProtectUSA1st

      1ST of all__ I VOTE FOR THE BEAUTIFUL USA & THE WORLD

      By the way, the leader of North Korea said awhile back, that he is will to discuss the issue with President Trump.

      USA_ Must Stop this Pivot to “Asia & The Pacific Dangerous War Game” & Stationing Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system in South Korea & Calling DPRK The Axis Evil.

      The Question is? How would USA Acts, if the “Table is Turned”?

      Yes, not only North Korea, China says that is USA way of Spying on us, it also destabilizes the are.

      Therefore, why not try to start a Dialogue, instead War Drills every few months?

      Remember, War with N.K., could be the “Last War_WW3” so, President Trump should forget about “Re-Building USA”
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok