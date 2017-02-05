Prodi: Rome Should Return Moscow to Cooperation in G8 Format

"I think that the goal of Italy as the chair country of the Group of Seven [G7] is to do everything possible for gradual return of Russia to the work in the G8 format. The main reason for restoration of relations with Russia is in the necessity to take a position [on the issue] before the US president makes it," Prodi said in an article published in the Messaggero newspaper.
The politician added that the prospects of invitation of Russia to the G7 summit in May were increasing against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's attempt to mend ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Angelino Alfano, the foreign minister of Italy, which is currently holding the chairmanship of the G7 group, has voiced the necessity to improve the relations with Russia and even to restore the G8 format. At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that the restoration of the G8 format was not under discussion in Moscow.
