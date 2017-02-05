Trump Responds to Fox News Criticism of Russia, Saying US Not 'So Innocent'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In a publicly released excerpt of the interview, which will air in three parts, the new US president said that he respected his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but does not know whether they will get along with each other.

Fox News reporter Bill O’Reilly then reminded Trump of the accusations that the West has made against the Russian side.

"You think our country's so innocent?" Trump said in response to the journalist.

At a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on January 27 , Trump said that a good relationship with Russia and possible cooperation against Daesh would be beneficial and something that he was ready to consider.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.