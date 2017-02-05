Register
13:36 GMT +3
05 February 2017
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    Iran to Grant US Wrestlers Visas Now That Trump's Entry Ban is Suspended

    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Politics
    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that Iran will grant visas to US athletes planning to attend the upcoming 2017 Freestyle World Cup wrestling tournament in Iran, after US District Judge James Robart in Seattle ordered a temporary nationwide halt to the entry ban.

    An international air traveler clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States
    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    People Affected by Trump's Halted Travel Ban Could Enter US With Visas
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tehran will issue visas to US athletes planning to attend the upcoming 2017 Freestyle World Cup wrestling tournament in Iran, after a US district judge imposed a suspension on Trump's immigration ban, which targeted Iran among other countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday.

    On Friday, Tehran said it would deny visas to US wrestlers heading to the World Cup set to take place on February 16-17 in the Iranian city of Kermanshah, in retaliation for US President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

    "Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan & the requests from the Iranian Wrestling Federation & FILA [currently United World Wrestling], US Wrestlers' visa will be granted," Zarif wrote on his Twitter.

    ​On Friday night, US District Judge James Robart in Seattle ordered a temporary nationwide halt to the entry ban, which has since been appealed by the US federal government. At the moment, the ban holds and several airlines have announced that they would fly passengers who were barred from entering the United States under the executive order.

    Department of Justice
    © Flickr/ cliff1066™
    US Department of Justice Files Appeal to Reverse Trump's Entry Order Suspension
    Tehran said the day after the immigration ban was introduced that it would reciprocate, but later the foreign minister clarified that US citizens who already had valid visas would be allowed to enter the country.

    Trump's executive order, signed on January 27, also blocked refugees from coming in the United States for 120 days and indefinitely suspended the entry of Syrian refugees.

